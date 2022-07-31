Liverpool are back in action after beating Man City to win the Community Shield.

Liverpool have a swift turnaround when they welcome RC Strasbourg Alsace to Anfield tonight (19.30 BST).

Despite being Manchester City to claim the Community Shield yesterday, the Reds are back in action.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to get as many minutes into as many of his players as possible before next week’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham.

Liverpool impressed by beating City 3-1 at Leicester’s King Power Stadium and lift the first piece of silverware of the campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez were on the scoresheet.

But Klopp is set to name a much-changed team, with the majority of those involved in the Community Shield to be given the evening off.

But with several players injured - including Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - the Reds may have to call on some of the fledgling talents around the first team.

1. GK - Harvey Davies The 18-year-old is set for his first Anfield senior outing with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher injured and Adrian playing yesterday. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image

2. RB - Isaac Mabaya The 17-year-old has featured prominently in pre-season and looks set for another chance. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Ibou Konate Watched the Community Shield from the bench so a certain starter. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

4. CB - Joe Gomez In the same situation as Konate. Will be hoping to impress. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)