Liverpool predicted team vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Liverpool return to action in the Premier League when they face Tottenham Hotspur today (16.30 GMT).

The Reds head into the clash sitting just ninth in the table. Their results have stuttered, having picked up just 16 points from 12 matches and suffered back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Now Jurgen Klopp’s side face a difficult task against a Spurs outfit who are third in the table. Still, Liverpool head into the clash on the back of a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

Certainly, the Reds can take confidence by becoming the first team this season to defeat the Serie A leaders in all competitions.

For the trip to Spurs, Klopp may be considering changes to his starting line-up. He’ll again be without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo while James Milner sits out due to concussion protocol.

With that in mind, here’s the team we predict Liverpool will face Spurs.

GK - Alisson Becker Been one of Liverpool's best performers this season and aiming for a first league clean sheet in three games.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Struggled for form like many of his team-mates but has looked like more of himself in recent weeks.

CB - Ibrahima Konate Showed his quality against Napoli and simply has to keep his spot.

CB - Virgil van Dijk Set for a big battle with Harry Kane. Whoever wins could decide the result of the game.