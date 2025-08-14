Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on their latest signing of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer activity is picking up the pace once again following the latest news on their pursuit of Giovanni Leoni.

The Reds have made bolstering their options in defence a high priority as they prepare to get the Premier League season underway. Arne Slot will push to defend the title after guiding his team to success at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have strengthened their attack significantly following the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, but they remain linked with new targets for the backline.

Liverpool reach ‘full agreement’ with Giovanni Leoni

The Reds’ pursuit of Leoni has moved quickly and all signs are now pointing to an imminent announcement.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the 18-year-old is due on Merseyside for his medical tests, with ‘all documents’ now approved between the two clubs. The transfer expert branded the move as ‘100 percent confirmed’, while reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided a similar update.

Taking to social media, Plettenberg echoed the news of a Leoni medical scheduled for Thursday with Liverpool and reported a ‘full agreement’ for his transfer has been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A €35 million (£30m) fee has been mentioned for the Italian youngster. Leoni will become Liverpool’s eighth signing of this window, including the pre-agreed deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili, and they aren’t willing to stop there.

Plettenberg claims that ‘more new signings’ are expected to follow the defender through the door before the window slams shut in just a matter of weeks.

Who else are Liverpool targeting?

Signing Leoni will add much-needed depth to the centre-back position at Anfield and the Liverpool ECHO reports that he will be integrated into the first team right away to provide cover and competition for Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. However, at just 18 years of age, he still has a lot to experience, meaning the Reds are still on the market for other defensive options.

With Konate’s contract situation still very much an uncertain area, there is a high risk he could leave the club as a free agent next summer. Liverpool have been eyeing more senior centre-back options in recent weeks, with Marc Guehi one of the leading names on the radar right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crystal Palace star has been on Liverpool’s shortlist for some time now but according to Sky Sports, there is a ‘gap in valuation’ between the two Premier League clubs.

A stalemate seems to have been hit as the Eagles are not willing to let Guehi leave for cheap but Liverpool are very aware of over-spending on one player. Especially as the England international’s contract is due to expire next summer.

So far, Palace have been unsuccessful in tying him down to a new deal, so the Reds can realistically wait less than 12 months to enter talks with Guehi as a free agent. The player himself is also said to be happy to stay at Selhurst Park for the time being and compete in Europe this season.

In other news, Arne Slot confirms Liverpool star doubtful for Bournemouth amid Alexis Mac Allister update