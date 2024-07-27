Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Bordeaux defender Mathy Angely.

Les Girondins have been forced to file for bankruptcy because of their financial issues. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were in talks to purchase Bordeaux but pulled out of a deal.

Bordeaux, who are six-time Ligue 1 champions, have been relegated to the third tier of French football. It means that the club are set to give up their professional status - and all contracts will be terminated.

Foot Mercato has claimed that clubs are lurking and 'wasted no time contacting certain agents and players'. Angely is one of the most coveted players, with the 17-year-old making five first-team appearances last season in Ligue 2.

It is reported that Liverpool were already tracking the centre-back before he signed a new deal at Bordeaux only days ago - but that could now be null and void. It is suggested that the Reds could make a move for Angely, who is a France under-17 international.