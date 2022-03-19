A look at the latest Liverpool transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Liverpool are back in action this weekend as they turn attention to the FA Cup.

The Reds will go up against Nottingham Forest in a bid to keep their quadruple dream alive, a dream that was boosted when they drew unfancied Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are now within shooting distance of top spot in the Premier League, and still gunning on three fronts having already won the Carabao Cup.

But they are still likely to improve their squad this summer in a bid to keep up with their rivals.

And he we look at the latest transfer rumours.

Alexander Isak links

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Real Sociedad frontman Alexander Isak.

Isak has been heavily linked with Barcelona ahead of this summer, but Diario AS are saying the Reds are now interested in a move for the Sweden international, along with Arsenal.

Isak has impressed with Real Sociedad, and indeed Sweden, standing out during his country’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Divock Origi approach

Divock Origi is heading for the exit doors at Anfield, and the latest report claims he already has an offer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have already submitted a proposal, with Origi ruling out a stay.

The Serie A giants are said to be confident of pulling off a deal to complete the free transfer ahead of the summer.

Origi is free to discuss terms and agree a pre-contract agreement with Milan.

Federico Valverde chatter

Liverpool are being linked with a surprise move for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

Valverde has struggled for regular game time behind Real Madrid’s trusted trio Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

And the Nacional say Liverpool could be interested in a £67 million swoop.