Liverpool will be able to bring in some new faces this summer

Liverpool have the opportunity to bring in some signings when the next transfer window opens up for business. The Reds have already secured the signature of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. They also have the chance to let some players head out the exit door.

Arne Slot’s side will be looking to win the Premier League title again next year. They stormed to the trophy in this past season. The Merseyside outfit will be expecting Arsenal and Manchester City to come back stronger in the next campaign.

Liverpool could return for Anthony Gordon at Newcastle United

Liverpool could make a ‘fresh approach’ for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The report suggests the Reds remain interested in the attacker but his current club will demand a fee in the region of £80million for his signature. He is under a long-term contract in the North East.

Gordon, 24, has been with the Toon Army since joining them back in 2023 from Everton. He has since become one of their most prized assets and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible. The England international, who has 10 caps to his name, has made 106 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side to date and has scored 22 goals.

The Liverpool-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Goodison Park. He was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels before going on to play 78 matches for their first-team, finding the net on seven occasions. He was also loaned out to Preston North End as a youngster to get some experience under his belt in the Championship.

Where would Anthony Gordon fit in at Liverpool?

Gordon would give Liverpool more competition and depth going forward. He would add more quality to their ranks and offer something different off the wing. The forward is a pacey customer who has proved himself in the top flight over recent times.

He put pen-to-paper on a new Newcastle deal last October and said at the time: "I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up. Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me - and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine."

Meanwhile, Howe said: “I'm delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage. He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters.”