Anfield, Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title again this season under Arne Slot

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have the chance to freshen up their ranks in the January transfer window. They were busy over the summer and freshened up their squad with a whole of new additions. The likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike made the switch to Anfield, among others.

Arne Slot has made a positive impression since his move to England from Feyenoord. He was picked as the replacement for Jurgen Klopp and has since adapted well to life in his new country. The Dutchman managed to win the Premier League title at the first time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool eye Birmingham City youngster Alfie Smith

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Birmingham City youngster Alfie Smith. According to the Daily Mail, they are showing ‘interest’ in the highly-rated stopper. The 14-year-old is also said to be on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Smith, who is an England youth international, already stands at 6ft 1inc. He has featured for the Blues U18s side already despite his tender age. The Championship side are said to be keen on keeping hold of him amid attention from higher up the football pyramid.

The Reds could see the teenager as someone capable of breaking into their first-team down the line. He has a big decision to make on what he wants to do next. The chance to join a team in the top flight would be a very tempting one but his chances of eventual senior action are likely to be greater at Birmingham.

The Blues were promoted from League One in the last campaign and smashed the record points tally in the process. They went up from the third tier along with Wrexham and Charlton Athletic. The Midlands club are managed by ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers’ former number two, Chris Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool planning for the future

Signing Smith from Birmingham would be a sign that Liverpool continue to keep one eye on the future. However, they will need to see off competition from rivals like Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City. They are back in action this weekend against Everton.

Slot’s men have won their first four league fixtures on the spin and are top of the table. They beat Burnley 1-0 last time out in the league courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s late penalty. Pundit Gary Neville has said on his Sky Sports podcast that he knews the Reds would score: “[I thought] ‘I’ve got absolutely no doubts that by the time I get in this lift to come up to the gantry, Liverpool will have scored’.

"As soon as I open the lift doors (at the Etihad Stadium, where he was commentating on the Manchester derby), what do I hear? One of the City fans says Liverpool have just scored. I knew that was going to happen because they’ve got that thing at the moment, haven’t they? That thing that maybe at times we [United] used to have, City have had it. Teams that win leagues have it."