Liverpool have the opportunity to bring in some new faces when the January transfer window opens up for business

Liverpool were very busy on the recruitment front this past summer. They delved into the market to bring in the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, among others, to bolster their ranks. The Merseyside giants have the chance to sign more players in the January transfer window.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 at home by Manchester United last time out at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side are sat in 3rd place in the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They have lost their last four games on the spin in all competitions.

Liverpool target Dylan Gorosito move

Liverpool are ‘tracking’ Boca Juniors defender Dylan Gorosito, according to a report by Rousing the Kop. They are being linked with a move for the right-back this winter. The 19-year-old has recently caught the eye at the U20 World Cup with Argentina.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has said: “He’s a player who is standing out massively, he’s had a brilliant tournament. There’s a whole host of teams looking at him, Liverpool being one of them. He’s one who wasn’t especially on a lot of teams’ radars pre-tournament because he hadn’t played a lot of football for Boca Juniors, but he’s really stood out.

“A lot of teams are curious about him because they haven’t seen a lot of him, unlike an Ian Subiabre or Neiser Villarreal who we know teams like but they’ve seen him before. Liverpool are one of the teams who quite like what they’ve seen, but we’re talking more of a future project. Teams watching being impressed by someone doesn’t mean they’re going to sign him. It’s one to put on the system and keep tracking.”

Who is Liverpool-linked Dylan Gorosito

Gorosito has been on the books of Boca Juniors for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels to date. The teenager is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is under contract until 2028 meaning his current club are under no pressure to sell him just yet amid expected attention from Europe and they can afford to hold out.

The prospect has played only one competitive match so far in his career for the Buenos Aires outfit. He will be eyeing more game time down the line. The Moreno-born man is someone who Liverpool could have identified as one for the future.

They have Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong as their two senior optons in his position. If the Reds managed to lure Gorosito over to England, they would have a decision to make about his immediate situation. They would need to weigh up whether to loan him out to get some experience somewhere else or keep hold of him.

Slot’s men are back in action on Wednesday night with an away trip to Germany to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. They then face Brentford away in the league this weekend as they look to return to winning ways.