A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to face Manchester City.

Liverpool are now gearing up for their Premier League title six-pointer with Manchester City this weekend.

It has been another week of dramatic Champions League action, and the Reds already have one foot in the semi-finals after their 3-1 away win to Benfica.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention now turns back to the Premier League and a crucial clash with leaders City, who are currently just one point better off.

But as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for that huge game, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news.

Doak agreement

Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Celtic starlet Ben Doak.

The 16-year-old is tipped to become a star in the future, and the Reds have moved to snatch him from Celtic’s grasp.

Doak is not likely to feature for the first team yet, but he will continue his development at Anfield from next season, according to Football Insider, who say an agreement has now been reached.

Danjuma links

Liverpool continue to be linked with Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma made the headlines on Wednesday night when he fired the Yellow Submarine to a Champions League quarter final first leg win over Bayern Munich.

Goal are saying the Dutchman has been earmarked to replace Sadio Mane, with the Liverpool forward’s contract set to expire in 2023.

Danjuma only signed for Villarreal last summer, so a deal this summer is likely to cost any potential suitor some big money.

Haaland rumours shut down

Jurgen Klopp has shut down any links between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

“We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it,” said the Liverpool boss.