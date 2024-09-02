Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly looking at signing a star player from a Premier League rival

Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon was one of the main talking points of the summer transfer window. After his move away from Everton to Newcastle United in January 2023, the England international has been linked with another Premier League move and all signs were pointing to his return to Merseyside just weeks ago.

However, talks were unable to progress between Liverpool and the Magpies, and The Telegraph reported that Gordon had been ‘denied his dream move’ to his boyhood club as the Reds ‘failed to make a bid’ that matched the asking price set by Newcastle.

The links between the ex-Everton star and Liverpool sparked up a lot of debate, as the idea of going from one Merseyside team to the other naturally would. However, there is another report that’s even closer to home as Arne Slot’s side are reportedly interested in a current Toffees player.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘concrete and active’ interest in trying to sign Jarrad Branthwaite. The bombshell update comes after the Reds have reportedly made contact with the defender’s agent. The report also claims that Branthwaite himself ‘is interested’ in making an ‘explosive’ move between the two Merseyside rivals.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon came as a shock but signing someone directly from Goodison Park is a whole different conversation. Over the years, only 30 players have made the direct switch between Liverpool and Everton, the last being way back in 2002 when Abel Xavier swapped out blue for red. For more than two decades, no one has bridged the divide between the rival clubs.

Liverpool are exploring a potential link to change that, though. Arne Slot is monitoring options to bolster his defence, as the Reds are a senior centre-back down following Joël Matip’s exit. The Football Insider report claims that Branthwaite is someone who is on the club’s radar but as many clubs learned over the summer, it won’t be easy to do business with Everton.

Manchester United had been heavily linked with the 22-year-old during the summer window and even had a £50 million bid knocked back in July. However, the Blues were not willing to give up their star defender without a fight and despite the Red Devils reportedly returning with an improved £60 million offer, Everton value Branthwaite closer to the £80 million mark.

The centre-back is also under contract until 2027, which puts the Toffees in a strong position to negotiate what they want, if they do decide to sell.

Branthwaite turned a lot of heads with his performances last season and earned himself a call-up to the England national team under Gareth Southgate. His qualities seem to fit what Slot and co are looking for, as they are currently assessing suitors to potentially replace Virgil van Dijk.

The captain is out of contract next summer and alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, contract talks remain a huge speculation and there is a chance one, two or even all three leave as free agents at this rate.