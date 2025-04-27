Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the brink of winning the Premier League title

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are 12 points clear ahead of Arsenal in 2nd with a game in hand on the Gunners. The Reds are back in action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur. They need only a point to secure the Premier League title.

Arne Slot’s side have lost only twice in the league this season. They will want to get the job done as soon as they can do so they can start the celebrations. Slot made the switch to Anfield last year after being picked as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool target Gregor Kobel deal

Liverpool are showing ‘interest’ in a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, according to CaughtOffside. The Reds are being linked with a swoop for the stopper this summer. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The 27-year-old could be seen as a possible replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, who is facing an uncertain future at Anfield ahead of the next transfer window. Alisson’s contract expires in 2026, although they have an option to extend his stay by 12 months. Giorgi Mamardashvili is also arriving later this year.

Kobel, who is a Switzerland international with 11 caps under his belt, joined Dortmund back in 2021 and has since made the number one spot his own. He has made 159 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants, 42 of which have come in this campaign. The Zurich-born man has also had spells in the past at Grasshoppers, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart.

Will Liverpool sign players this summer?

Liverpool have the chance to sign some new players when the next transfer window opens for business. They also have the opportunity to let some individuals head out the exit door. The Reds will be eager to challenge for top spot once again next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Virgil van Dijk is expecting them to be busy. He has said: "In my opinion, the story is not yet finished. The club is very ambitious, the plans for this summer sound good. There is still a lot to achieve here. Whatever is going to happen with players coming or leaving, I think this is going to be a very important summer for the club. I am convinced that the club management see it that way too - and we have to trust that they are going to do that in a good way. So that we can also play for prizes in the coming years.

"Arne is doing a great job. Klopp was - and is - a legend at this club, but the new coach has added some new touches in his own way, without immediately turning everything upside down. Next summer will actually be the first transfer window in which Arne can really make his own choices. That combination of things makes me really confident about the next two years."

After signing his recent deal, he said: "I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job. I think we 100 per cent can improve."