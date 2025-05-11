Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new signings this summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has the opportunity to bolster his ranks over the coming months. The Reds will get the chance to do some business when the next transfer window opens up. They could also let some players head out the exit door to free up space and funds.

It has been a successful first season for Slot at Anfield. He was picked as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement last year and has won the title at the first time of asking. The Dutchman will want to do everything he can to retain the crown in the next campaign as well.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have made Lyon winger Malick Fofana a ‘serious target’. The report adds that Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are keen as well. Meanwhile, PSG and Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

Fofana, 20, could be seen by the Reds as someone to bolster their attacking department. He is young, has potential to develop and would be a shrewd long-term addition. The Belgium international, who has one cap under his belt, has caught the eye in Ligue 1 over recent months.

He rose up through the ranks at Gent and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. The Aalst-born man broke into their first-team in 2022 and went on to play 64 matches, chipping in with five goals. He was then lured to France in 2024 by his current club.

Fofana has become one of Lyon’s most prized assets and they may well face a real battle to keep hold of him now amid attention from elsewhere. He has made 60 appearances in all competitions to date for the French giants and has found the net on 15 occasions, 11 of which have come this term. CaughtOffside suggest he could be available for around the £42million mark.

Will Liverpool sign players this summer?

Liverpool have already tied up contract deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. In terms of external acquisitions, it remains to be seen at the moment exactly how many new faces they are after. Trent Alexander-Arnold will be off the wage bill.

After penning his extension, skipper Van Dijk said: “Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they're planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board, as a Liverpool-connected fan, to do the right job. I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years.”

The Reds have a vacancy to fill with Alexander-Arnold on his way out. Current player Conor Bradley is an option and Slot has said: "Let's not compare (him) with Trent already, they are different types in my opinion. With Conor, we all see the potential but last week I walked on to the pitch together with him and I looked around because, for me, it was the first time (at Stamford Bridge). And I was very surprised that he made a comment about the stadium as well because it was the first time he was there as well.”