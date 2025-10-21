Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some more new faces in the January transfer window to boost their Premier League title charge under Arne Slot

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are winless in their last four games in all competitions and will want to return to winning ways against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night. They head to Germany off the back of their 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the league last time out. Harry Maguire scored a late winner for their rivals at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title last season and are hoping to do the same again this time around. They currently face strong competition from Arsenal and Manchester City though. The Merseyside outfit are positioned in 3rd place in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool target Newcastle United star Sven Botman

Liverpool are keen on Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, as per Sports Illustrated latest rumours column. They are being linked with a swoop for the centre-back ahead of the January transfer window. He remains under contract in the North East for the next couple of years.

Botman, 25, joined the Toon Army three years ago and has since made 84 appearances in all competitions, eight of which have come this term. He rose up through the academy ranks at Ajax and was a regular for the Dutch giants at various different youth levels before breaking into the Jong Ajax team, as well as having a loan spell away at SC Heerenveen to get some experience under his belt.

Lille came calling in 2020 and he spent two years in France before Newcastle lured him over to England. When fit, he has been a dependable option for the Magpies to call upon at the back. He is left-footed and gives them useful balance in defence.

Would Sven Botman suit Liverpool?

Liverpool could see Botman as someone to boost their defensive department. If he joined the Reds, he would battle it out with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for a place in their starting XI. Their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi over the summer was well documented and he would be an ideal alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing him for Newcastle back in 2022 for a fee in the region of £35million, their boss Eddie Howe said: "I'm delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude. At 22, he already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team. I am looking forward to getting to work with him and seeing him with his new team-mates."

Meanwhile, Botman added: "I'm really happy - delighted - and I can't wait to start this new adventure. This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It's a day I've worked hard for and I'm very excited. Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe. The whole package is just perfect. I'm looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new team-mates."