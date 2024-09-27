Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The future of the forward is in flux and there are some potential targets.

Liverpool could look to one of four players to replace Mohamed Salah should he exit at the end of the season.

Currently set to leave if his contract situation remains the same at the end of the season, there has been a great clamour for Liverpool to sort out the contract situations of three of their key players - Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Targets have been named in the past to replace Salah, who could exit, but to replace the level of quality, goals and assists will need an elite operator. According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are looking at wide-forwards ahead of next summer’s transfer window including a near £300m quartet of names that are a strong list.

The report claims that there is ‘concerns’ that Salah will not stay at Anfield for another season and that’s why they are considering a move for one of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Looking at each player, Williams was ‘looked at’ in the summer but deemed too expensive. With a release clause of €58 million, his wages were also a potential stumbling block that would potentially need him to take a pay cut. But he was electric at the European Championships and is one of the best young wingers around.

Watkins is an impressive striker who has been a consistent performer and one of England’s best attackers across the past few years. A report from Spain earlier this year linked Arsenal with a move, a figure that Fichajes estimated would be around £85m but others claimed it could rise above £100m. He is a central forward which isn’t a direct replacement for Salah.

One rising star that has caught the eye is Gyokeres who has scored the most goals in Europe’s top leagues and managed 43 goals in all competitions last season. His release clause is currently set at £85m and the 26-year-old is certainly a star option but he does play down the centre as opposed to the right.