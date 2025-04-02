Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night

Liverpool play host to rivals Everton as they look to return to winning ways. They were beaten 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final by Newcastle United at Wembley last time out. Arne Slot’s side have since had the chance to rest and recover over the international break as they look to sink their teeth back into some Premier League action.

The Reds remain top of the table as they chase down the title. They are nine points clear of Arsenal in 2nd place. The Merseyside outfit also have a game in hand on the Gunners so are in a very strong position to win the trophy.

Liverpool keen on Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie

Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as their ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to a report by Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether the Reds’ skipper will stay beyond this campaign. Therefore, they have been forced to look at alternative options in the meantime.

Hincapie, 23, has been a key player for Xabi Alonso’s side over recent times. He is still young, has potential to develop in the future and has Champions League experience. Leverkusen could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line amid attention from elsewhere.

The Ecuador international, who has 44 caps under his belt, started his career with spells in South America with the likes of Escuela Refinería, Emelec Esmeraldas, Barcelona Esmeraldas, Norte América, Deportivo Azogues and Independiente del Valle. He was snapped up by Talleres in 2020 and became a key player for their first-team. The Esmeraldas-born man played 22 matches before moving over to Europe.

Hincapie has adapted well to life in Germany over recent times. He has played 157 matches since his transfer to the BayArena and has fired in seven goals. Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title last year against the odds ahead of Bayern Munich. They also went undefeated throughout the entire league campaign with Hincapie appearing in 26 games.

What has Virgil van Dijk said about his Liverpool future?

Van Dijk has admitted that he has ‘no idea’ whether he will stay at Liverpool. He said earlier this month: "I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it."

When asked whether talks were on hold, he said: "It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. Listen, there are 10 games to go [in the Premier League] and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don't even know myself."

Van Dijk, 33, has been a great servant to Liverpool since joining them back in 2018. Prior to his move to his current club, he had spells at FC Groningen, Celtic and Southampton. He has made 311 appearances for the Reds in all competitions to date and has scored 26 goals from the back, three of which have come this term.