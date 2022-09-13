All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their Champions League clash.

Liverpool will be placing all their focus on Europe as they continue to deal with postponements in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face Ajax on Tuesday night in the Champions League, and they need a big response after last week’s defeat to Napoli.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last weekend’s Premier League clash was postponed due to the Queen’s death, and the Reds have now seen Monday’s clash with Chelsea pushed back due to the Queen’s funeral.

For now, it is all about Europe, and Liverpool are not on course to play in the Premier League again until October.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Asensio links

Liverpool are still said to be interested in a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

According to Sport, the Reds, as well as Arsenal and AC Milan could be interested in a January move for the Spain international.

Asensio has struggled for game time at Real Madrid this season, and he has already shown his frustration on the bench.

The forward is out of contract next summer, and he could be allowed to leave for a cut price fee in January, especially if his discontent winds up having an impact on the squad atmosphere.

The question is whether Liverpool can actually offer Asensio more regular football.

Valverde attempt

Speaking of Real Madrid, Liverpool are said to have made a late move to sign Fede Valverde deep in the window.

The Uruguayan has become a key piece of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans with his dynamic midfield play.

And according to Diario AS, Liverpool made a bid worth as much as £86.5million to sign him in the final days of the window.