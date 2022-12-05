All the latest transfer news and rumours concerning Liverpool as World Cup action rumbles on in Qatar.

Liverpool remained sidelined for the time being as World Cup action continues in Qatar.

Many of the Reds stars are still competing in Qatar, including Jordan Henderson, who scored England’s opener in their Round of 16 win over Senegal on Sunday evening. Liverpool will eventually return to Premier League action after Christmas, and in the meantime, Jurgen Klopp and his staff will be evaluating potential transfer options ahead of the January window, with Liverpool likely needing more help as they attempt to revive a disappointing season so far.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Asensio links

Liverpool are again being linked with a move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio ahead of the January window.

Asensio has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past, and his Real Madrid future is more in doubt than ever with his contract up at the end of this season. According to the Sunday Mirror, Liverpool are interested in snapping up the Spain World Cup star for a discounted fee in January.

It’s claimed Asensio’s agent is already planning talks with a number of clubs ahead of the winter window.

Silva battle

Liverpool are not alone in their interest in Portugal World Cup star Antonio Silva.

According to A Bola, the Reds are interested in the teenager ahead of January, and Tottenham have also been linked, but it’s not just the Premier League duo who are interested. A fresh report has claimed Napoli and Juventus are also interested, though the latter are negotiating some Financial Fair Play difficulties currently.