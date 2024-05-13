Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for a winger from one of their Premier League rivals

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon this summer but only a bid of around £100m is said to be enough to move the needle.

Gordon joined the Magpies from Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton for a fee of £45m in January 2023, having previously been the subject of repeated offers from Chelsea. The 23-year-old has flourished in his first full season at St James’ Park, with 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League while being named Newcastle’s Player of the Season.

The Daily Star reports Liverpool are eyeing a possible move for the winger, who was in the Reds academy until the age of 11 before he was released and joined Everton’s youth ranks. Liverpool will be eager to bolster their forward options ahead of next season after a difficult patch of form in front of goal saw them crash out of the Premier League title race.

Newcastle could be forced to let go of one or two of their big names in the summer as they face a battle with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have consistently been linked with moves away but Liverpool’s interest in Gordon has come as somewhat of a surprise. It is unclear if Liverpool will be able to meet Newcastle’s reported £100m valuation of Gordon, although the Reds will be able to offer him Champions League football. The Magpies are sixth in the table with two games remaining, with that set to be enough for Europa League football if Manchester City defeat Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month.

Despite coming through the ranks at Everton, Gordon has previously admitted that Anfield icon Steven Gerrard was his footballing hero when growing up.

“Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up,” he said on The Overlap with Gary Neville earlier this year. “Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was unbelievable player.”

In the same interview, Gordon discussed how he has also taken inspiration from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in a bid to improve his own game.

He added: “My confidence comes from my preparation. I don't know where it comes from, I wouldn't say anyone round me is anything like that. I just love learning stuff, and throughout my years growing up, I've taken a liking to learning about psychology. There may be people who do the same thing as me, there may be loads who just haven't spoken about it.