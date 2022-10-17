Liverpool ‘eye’ swoop for Portugal youth star with a £104m release clause

Liverpool are currently without Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in midfield.

Liverpool have returned their attentions to the Primeira Liga after snapping up two of Portugal’s hottest stars in Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The Reds are looking to add a third to their squad in the near future and are said to be targeting Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, according to O Jogo.

Florentino progressed through the youth ranks in Lisbon before making his senior debut in 2019. The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Monaco and Getafe but struggled for minutes before returning to Portugal where he has become a regular under new coach Roger Schmidt.

Florentino has made nine league appearances this season and another eight in the Champions League as Benfica sit level on points with PSG in Group H.

The midfielder’s brilliant form has earned plenty of interest in his signature, however Liverpool will find it difficult to snap him up after he signed a new contract with Benfica only this week. Florentino agreed a contract extension to 2027 that will see his buyout clause increase to a whopping £104 million.