Liverpool ‘eye’ swoop for Portugal youth star with a £104m release clause
Liverpool are currently without Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in midfield.
Liverpool have returned their attentions to the Primeira Liga after snapping up two of Portugal’s hottest stars in Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The Reds are looking to add a third to their squad in the near future and are said to be targeting Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, according to O Jogo.
Florentino progressed through the youth ranks in Lisbon before making his senior debut in 2019. The 23-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan with Monaco and Getafe but struggled for minutes before returning to Portugal where he has become a regular under new coach Roger Schmidt.
Most Popular
Florentino has made nine league appearances this season and another eight in the Champions League as Benfica sit level on points with PSG in Group H.
The midfielder’s brilliant form has earned plenty of interest in his signature, however Liverpool will find it difficult to snap him up after he signed a new contract with Benfica only this week. Florentino agreed a contract extension to 2027 that will see his buyout clause increase to a whopping £104 million.
Benfica are now in a very good position for negotiating any potential exit for Florentino, while it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be willing to pay the nine-figure fee in January. However, if the Portugal U-21 star is named in the World Cup squad then an impressive tournament could lead to Liverpool and a number of other top clubs reconsidering a move.