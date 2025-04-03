Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new faces this summer

Liverpool will need to find a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold if he is to head out the exit door this summer. The England international is out of contract at the end of the season. He is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal which means he is due to become a free agent in June.

The Reds have the chance to land new faces when the new transfer window opens for business. In the meantime, they are looking to seal the Premier League title. Arne Slot’s side remain top of the table right now above Arsenal.

Liverpool target Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

According to Fichajes, Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu has emerged as a target for Liverpool with Alexander-Arnold’s future up in the air. The Reds are seen as an 'attractive offer' for the player amid attention from Barcelona as well. He is said to be valued at around the £21million mark meaning Slot’s side would need to fork out some cash in order to lure him to England.

Ratiu, 26, is a Romania international with 29 caps under his belt so far. He has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2023. The full-back has since become a key player and has made 44 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Águaviva and Andorra. Villarreal snapped him up in 2010 and he rose up through their academy but was able to break into their first-team. Ratiu was loaned out to ADO Den Haag to get some experience under his belt before joining Huesca in Spain.

Liverpool reaction after Everton win in the Premier League

Liverpool win 1-0 at home to Everton on Wednesday to boost their title charge. They had to be patient against the Toffees to get the victory. Attacker Diogo Jota scored their winner in the second tier as they secured an important three points.

Speaking afterwards, Jota said: “Massive, of course, not only because it's a derby but because after this international break we have this run-in of nine games and it was really important to start with three points. Hopefully that gives us momentum for the rest of the season.

“I always believe in myself. I always believe that the chances will come and I need to be there to take them. Hopefully this game starts a good run for me that could be helpful for the team. Like I said, the three points was really the most important [thing] today.”

Meanwhile, skipper Virgil van Dijk added: “You play against Everton and they make it very difficult for you. Obviously we've seen the games that we've played with each other over the last couple of years, it's always been tough. They have a certain way of playing that you have to be ready for in all aspects. The first half obviously wasn't our greatest. Jots made a fantastic goal, [we] kept a clean sheet overall and [got] three points, so we move on.”