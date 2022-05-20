A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their title decider.

It’s almost showtime for Liverpool as they prepare for their Premier League finale.

The Reds need to beat Wolves on the final day while hoping Manchester City cannot manage the same result against Aston Villa.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool failing to win or City taking all three points will see the title remain at the Etihad Stadium, and there will be plenty of nerves on both sides as we head towards Sunday.

And Sunday won’t even be the end of Liverpool’s long season, with a Champions League final against Real Madrid still to come.

But as we build up to the two huge clashes, we have rounded up all the latest Reds transfer news.

De Ligt interest

Liverpool are being linked with a shock move for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt.

The Reds may find themselves in need of a centre-back this summer, with Joe Gomez being linked with a move away.

And Calciomercato report Liverpool are eyeing a deal for the Dutchman, who is one of the priciest centre-backs around.

Juventus are said to be trying to tie de Ligt down to a new deal, but with a lower release clause, and it’s claimed that has Liverpool looking on with interest.

Origi ‘agrees’ deal

Divock Origi appears to be edging towards a move to AC Milan.

It has been reported for months that the striker is headed to San Siro ahead of his contract expiring at the end of June.

And The Athletic are now reporting that Origi has finally agreed personal terms with Milan, who are close to winning the Serie A title.

With Origi out of contract, Milan are free to wrap up and announce the deal at any time, but it’s likely they will wait until after Liverpool’s season is over.

Klopp on exits

Jurgen Klopp says he does not know which players want to leave this summer.

“I don’t want to see anyone leave but that’s life. No-one has come to me and said they want to leave. It’s not the time for that now,” he said in his latest press conference.

“What happened this year is possible because of the group; world-class players. Kids played their part which was nice too.