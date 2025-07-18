Liverpool are interested in signing Marc Guehi but Crystal Palace may want to find a replacement before agreeing to a sale.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could look to drag on for a little longer.

The centre-back is on the Reds’ radar, with head coach Arne Slot requiring another player in the position. The sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million leaves a void in Liverpool’s defence.

Slot will not be overly concerned given that he has three impressive options that are Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. The former two forged the partnership that won the Reds the Premier League title last season.

However, with Liverpool having designs on defending their English crown, as well as challenging for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Slot will feel he needs another centre-half to ensure his players can cope with the workload.

Guehi is in the final year of his Crystal Palace contract and ticks plenty of boxes. He has just turned 25 so is entering the peak years of his career, having already made more than 100 appearances. Last season, he captained Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in their history with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley. Guehi is also a regular England international and started the Euro 2024 final defeat at the hands of Spain.

Palace will be braced to lose the former Chelsea defender, but they will have a price tag in mind. In addition, the Eagles may want to recruit a replacement before sanctioning a sale. Guehi’s void will be significant to fill and with Palace competing in Europe in the 2025-26 season - either in the Europa League or Europa Conference League depending on their appeal - they’ll want someone who can make a swift impact.

It has been suggested that Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande has been on the radar of the Selhurt Park outfit. Diomande has helped the Lions win the Portuguese title in the past two seasons.

Sporting look likely to sell prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal in the summer transfer window. As a result, they are not under immense pressure to sell. And according to TBR Football, Sporting will hold out for the full release clause of Diomande which is £69 million. Palace are said to be prepared to pay up to £48 million. Sporting boss Rui Borges has reportedly told the hierarchy how important the 21-year-old is to the project.

As a result, Oliver Glasner’s men may have to look elsewhere. It has been suggested that Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior could be a move that they explore. But in the meantime, it means that Guehi is likely to stick around at Palace.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible. He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Liverpool have also been linked with alternative options. Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is someone that could appeal to Slot’s side given that he is only 19 and is capable of playing centrally and in a left-back role. Hato has already made more than 100 outings for the Dutch giants and been capped six times by the Netherlands senior team. Giovanni Leoni, of Italian club Parma, is another said to be on the Reds’ radar.