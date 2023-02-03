Latest Liverpool news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. The January transfer window is over now and the Reds are on the home straight to the end of the season now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 9th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Bellingham latest

Long-term Liverpool target Jude Bellingham is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar, according to German news outlet Bild. The England international is expected to part company with Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season for a new challenge elsewhere and is not short of suitors.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a switch to Anfield for a while now but the Reds will have to see off strong competition from elsewhere if they are to land his signature. Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest over recent times.

Chelsea man on radar

Liverpool will be looking at possible alternatives in midfield if they do miss out on Bellingham. According to the Express, Chelsea’s Mason Mount is one of their ‘targets’ in that department ahead of the summer transfer window.

