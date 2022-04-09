Liverpool face ‘competition’ for ex-Arsenal talent amid Anfield defender ‘talks’

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Liverpool.

This weekend could prove to be make or break for Liverpool.

The Reds face a monumental showdown with title rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and know full well that a positive result could hugely boost their title hopes - and their dreams of a historic potential quadruple.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while all eyes will be on the pitch tomorrow, there’s still plenty going on away from it too.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, the rumour mills are working overtime, and we’ve picked out some of the latest and most eye-catching pieces of speculation involving Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Competition for Gnabry

Liverpool reportedly face stiff competition from European giants Real Madrid and Juventus in the race to sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

According to an update from Fichajes, the Reds are one of several teams in the running for the German winger, but the race to secure his services this summer is beginning to heat up.

The 26-year-old has a little over a year left on his current contract in Munich, and with no concrete indications as to whether or not he will sign an extension, there is a growing feeling that potential suitors could look to test Bayern’s nerve in the coming months.

There are suggestions, however, that Liverpool’s interest in the former Arsenal attacker could be dependent on whether or not they are able to tie Mo Salah down to a new deal at Anfield.

Williams talks underway

Liverpool are in talks with Fulham over the future of Welsh right-back Neco Williams.

The defender is currently on loan in West London, and has made quite the impression since his January switch.

The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in 10 outings for the Cottagers, and according to 90min, Marco Silva’s men are eager to keep him around next season.

It is understood that Fulham would ideally be seeking another loan deal for the promising talent, but as yet, no agreement has been reached.

Magpies keen on Bowen

Newcastle United are weighing up a summer move for West Ham winger and reported Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen, according to 90min.

The Toon Army are expected to be busy this summer as their new owners get ready to flex their considerable financial muscle in an effort to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad.