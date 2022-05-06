A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare to face Tottenham in the Premier League.

Liverpool are still on for the quadruple as after landing a Champions League final during the week.

As things stand, they are one point behind Manchester City, and they face Tottenham this weekend, which will likely be their biggest remaining test.

With Klopp’s men preparing for the Anfield clash, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding the Reds,

De Jong asking price

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong over recent days.

The Dutchman could be sacrificed by Xavi Hernandez as Barca look to strengthen their midfield, and the latest report claims the Catalan giants have already lowered their asking price.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Barca will sell de Jong for around £50million, and that’s a price Liverpool can afford.

But they do have a very strong midfield, and it could be a question of whether Klopp actually needs the Barca star.

Carvalho loan talk

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he hopes to get Fabio Carvalho back on loan next seaaon.

Carvalho is expected to join Liverpool this summer, with Fulham already confirming that he will not be at the club next season.

The London club are headed to the Premier League, and with Carvalho unlikerly to break into the Reds starting XI just yet, Fulham boss Silva says he would like a loan deal.

He said: “You know how I love the boy, I don’t need to repeat again,” he told reporters.

“I would love to have him with me more time as well at this football club, but it’s what you can do and it’s difficult sometimes for us to accept, that is football and that’s life.

“I don’t have news about it. You ask me if I would like to keep him here, I’m 100 percent sure.

“But we will see if it would not be possible.

“About next season, he will not be our football player. It’s difficult for me, I can’t speak about the situation.”

Milner update

Uncertainty surrounding James Milner’s future doesn’t seem to be going away.

The veteran midfielder is out of contract this summer, and it has been reported that Klopp wants to keep him for another season, despite the midfielder being towards the taillend of his career.