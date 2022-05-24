All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their trip to Paris.

Liverpool are now just days away from the Champions League final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even with that defeat, a win in Paris would make for a superb season for Liverpool, making it a treble following Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins.

But as the build-up continues to Saturday’s big game, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news.

Tchouameni problem

Liverpool continue to be linked with AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but they have a problem.

It was previously reported that Real Madrid were not seriously interested in the midfielder, but that may have changed.

According to Marca, Real Madrid will now go with everything to sign Tchouameni after been turned down by Kylian Mbappe.

Hlozek race

One of the more quiet links has been Sparta Prague frontman Adam Hlozek.

Hlozek has been named in some Liverpool rumours, but Arsenal are now said to be interested in the 19-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta is weighing up a move for Hlozek, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked.

Back in March, Jeunes Footeux reported that Klopp is a big fan of Hlozek’s.

Minamino links

There are question marks over Takumi Minamino’s future ahead of this summer.

The winger has made just 11 Premier League appearances this season, and he is likely to want first-team football heading into next term.

According to journalist Rory Smith, Leeds could well be interested in the Liverpool star.