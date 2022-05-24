Liverpool are now just days away from the Champions League final.
The Reds will face Real Madrid in Paris for a shot at more European glory, but they will need to dust themselves off quickly.
Jurgen Klopp’s men were left heartbroken on Sunday after falling just short in the Premier League title race, with Manchester City coming from behind to win.
Even with that defeat, a win in Paris would make for a superb season for Liverpool, making it a treble following Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins.
But as the build-up continues to Saturday’s big game, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news.
Tchouameni problem
Liverpool continue to be linked with AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but they have a problem.
It was previously reported that Real Madrid were not seriously interested in the midfielder, but that may have changed.
According to Marca, Real Madrid will now go with everything to sign Tchouameni after been turned down by Kylian Mbappe.
Hlozek race
One of the more quiet links has been Sparta Prague frontman Adam Hlozek.
Hlozek has been named in some Liverpool rumours, but Arsenal are now said to be interested in the 19-year-old.
According to The Athletic, Mikel Arteta is weighing up a move for Hlozek, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked.
Back in March, Jeunes Footeux reported that Klopp is a big fan of Hlozek’s.
Minamino links
There are question marks over Takumi Minamino’s future ahead of this summer.
The winger has made just 11 Premier League appearances this season, and he is likely to want first-team football heading into next term.
According to journalist Rory Smith, Leeds could well be interested in the Liverpool star.
“There will be a lot of change at Leeds,” he told the BBC’s Monday Night Club. “They might already have a deal in place for Aaronson. Wouldn’t surprise me if they tried to sign Minamino from Liverpool. A player Jesse Marsch worked with at RedBull Salzburg.”