Liverpool face Man City 'competition' for target as 21-year-old winger is linked

Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Fulham this weekend in the Premier League

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League table above the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. They have been impressive so far this season and are chasing down the title.

Arne Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and has done a good job so far. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club…

Attacking midfielder latest

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz over recent times, as per CaughtOffside. The Germany international helped his current club win the Bundesliga title last term against the odds ahead Bayern Munich under the guidance of ex-Reds favourite Xabi Alonso.

In this latest update regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window, The Times claim Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are ‘ready’ to launch a swoop for him this winter after their tough run of form. However, they are said to face ‘competition’ from La Liga giants Real Madrid in pursuit of his signature.

Wirtz, who is 21-years-old, moved to the BayArena back in 2020 from FC Koln and hasn’t looked back since. He has made 175 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has scored 51 goals. His contract expires in 2027 meaning he still has a few years left to run and a big fee would be required to lure him away.

Leverkusen’s managing director Simon Rolfes has said: “Florian is an incredibly important player for us. There has been a lot of speculation, but internally - and I've stressed this many times - the dialogue with him and his family is very open and based on trust,” he emphasized.

“The focus has always been on what's good for his development at Bayer 04, so we're not really worried about whether he'll be sold or not. He is here! We want to work with him, use his qualities here and be successful with him.”

Winger wanted

Liverpool have ‘entered’ the race for PSV winger Johan Bakayoko alongside Newcastle United, CaughtOffside claim. Slot’s side are being linked with the Eredivisie star as a potential attacking addition.

Bakayoko, 21, could be seen by the Reds as a long-option on the wing. Mo Salah’s long-term future continues to hang in the balance so they may need to start thinking about possible replacements for down the line.

The Belgium international has made 18 caps for his country so far and was part of their squad for Euro 2024 in Germany earlier this year. He has been with PSV since joining them in 2019 from Anderlecht and has become one of their most prized assets.

He made his first-team debut back in 2021 after catching the eye with Jong PSV, their B team, and hasn’t looked back since. TheOverijse-born man has fired 27 goals in 105 outings to date and it remains to be seen whether he will be moving on to bigger and better things next month or staying put until next summer at least.