All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare for a date with Chelsea.

Liverpool are now preparing for a date with Chelsea as they look to turn their disappointing season around.

The Reds did manage to progress in the FA Cup by seeing off Wolves during the week, but it has been an underwhelming season so far for the Reds, who are currently 10 points off the pace of the top four, albeit they do still have a game in hand to play. This weekend, they face a Chelsea side who are also desperate to change their fortunes amid an under par campaign.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Nunes links

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Wolves star Matheus Nunes over recent days despite the fact the midfielder only arrived at Molineuz in the summer. But according to Ben Jacobs, there may be something in the rumours.

He told RedMenTV: “I think there is something to it and from sources it appears that Liverpool have started that process of trying to get this one done with a view to the summer. The only complication is that he’s new to Wolves and they have a brand new manager as well and that can change the dynamic.

“Liverpool have always liked Nunes and the player knowing that will see his Wolves form as a chance to step up. It’s not the first time Liverpool have looked at Nunes. They’ve seen enough now at Wolves to suggest that a transfer is in their interest. It’s now about the money side of things.”

Brozovic links

Liverpool are said to be keen on a January move for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic.

