Liverpool’s festive fixtures have been deemed the toughest based on the amount of miles between each match.

The final stretch of 2024 is laid out and Premier League clubs have just three games left each before the new year rolls in. Liverpool must win all of their fixtures to guarantee their place at the top of the table in January, as their game in-hand is not due to be played until February.

After dropping points consecutively against Newcastle and Fulham, the Reds’ lead in the title race has diminished. While Manchester City and Arsenal have also dropped points, surprise packages Chelsea are now Liverpool’s closest rivals, with just two points between them.

Arne Slot’s side must secure maximum points from the remainder of their matches this year to deny Chelsea a way up into first place. However, as the hectic festive schedule continues to unfold, Liverpool find themselves with the toughest run between their next Premier League match and their first of 2025.

This isn’t based on opponents, either. The Reds’ demanding schedule comes from the amount of miles of travel between each fixture. Between now and the end of the year, Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham, which will see travelling fans hit the road for a staggering 906 miles in just seven days.

Based on research from Net World Sports, the Reds have the longest journeys on their hands throughout the remainder of the month. Newcastle United (872 miles) and Bournemouth (706 miles) round out the top three in this list. Meanwhile, Arsenal are way down the other end of the bracket, with just 56 miles to travel around all London-based stadiums over a period of 11 days.

Fulham fans have been dealt the best run of fixtures, as they will travel a mere four miles over the festive period, with two home matches and a trip to Chelsea seeing out their year. Meanwhile, the Blues have a lengthy trip to Merseyside on December 22nd to face Everton, taking their overall mileage to 608 across eight days.

Here’s a look at the full list of Premier League clubs and how many miles of travel is involved in their last games of 2024. Net World Sports have used Google Maps to calculate the distance each club will travel for their games between December 21st and January 2nd, which has been divided by the time between their first and last festive game, multiplied by two to create a ‘weighted score’.