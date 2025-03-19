The status of Liverpool’s first team remains an uncertainty.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s disappointing end to both their Champions League and Carabao Cup runs have sparked intense speculation over how the team will look next season. Jurgen Klopp left an impressive, well-stacked squad behind him but there is now the feeling that the project at Anfield has ‘lost its momentum’,

This has opened the door to some huge potential exits, which could leave Liverpool with a lot of work to do over the summer to replace key figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds fans, neutrals and professionals are all well aware of the contract saga that has been hanging over the club for months now. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all a little more than a week away from becoming free agents, with new contract talks yet to provide any good news for supporters.

Liverpool trio have all ‘decided to leave’

Liverpool are now ‘facing an exodus’ of crucial players. That’s according to Fichajes, who report that the mentioned trio have ‘all decided to leave the club’ once the 2024/25 season ends. The two defenders and clinical winger have realised there is a ‘lack of confidence’ that Liverpool can fight for multiple titles in the short-term, which has played a ‘determining factor’ in their decision not to sign new contracts.

Despite the Premier League being all but wrapped up at this stage, the overall concern is the project under Slot has started to grind to a halt. As a result, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are now ‘seeking new challenges’ in their careers.

The obvious destination for Alexander-Arnold would be Real Madrid, having been heavily linked with the La Liga powerhouses for some time now. Los Blancos made an attempt to sign the right-back during the winter but all signs have started pointing to him becoming their next free agent swoop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia are reportedly keen on both Van Dijk and Salah. The latter has been one of the main targets for the Pro League for years, and both players reportedly see it as an ‘attractive destination’.

What is the latest on Liverpool contract talks?

A lot of contract and exit reports have emerged over the last 12 months or so, especially since the new year rolled in. However, it’s often a blurred line when it comes to how much can be reliable on the transfer rumour mill.

The closest we’ve seen to real contract status updates is comments from the players themselves. While things may still be being worked out behind the scenes, there have been few promising comments made by the trio.

Just last week, following the Champions League exit, Van Dijk revealed he was still pretty much in the dark over talks of a new deal on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year, the skipper said. “If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”