Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Liverpool fail to name full 23-man squad as seven players absent for Rangers clash

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League but their match-day squad is three players short with Calvin Ramsay missing.

By Will Rooney
33 minutes ago
<p>Liverpool's Luis Diaz receives medical staff help after injuring against Arsenal on Sunday.</p>

Liverpool's Luis Diaz receives medical staff help after injuring against Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have made six changes for their Champions League game against Rangers tonight.

But the Reds cannot name a full complement of 12 substitutes at Ibrox.

Only 10 players - included Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara - are named on the bench given the injury issues at Anfield.

Most Popular

Luis Diaz is out for 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) also picked up issues.

Arthur Melo is out for 3-4 months after making just one appearance since arriving on loan from Juventus.

Advertisement

Curtis Jones is back training following a leg problem but is not in the squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also back in training after a hamstring issue but has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad - along with Naby Keita (muscle).

And there is no Calvin Ramsay after he missed training yesterday. The right-back previously had a back complaint.

Klopp has also selected two goalkeepers in Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian in reserve, as well as 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez .

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Phillips, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Bajcetic, Salah, Jota.

RangersChampions League