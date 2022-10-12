Liverpool fail to name full 23-man squad as seven players absent for Rangers clash

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League but their match-day squad is three players short with Calvin Ramsay missing.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz receives medical staff help after injuring against Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have made six changes for their Champions League game against Rangers tonight.

But the Reds cannot name a full complement of 12 substitutes at Ibrox.

Only 10 players - included Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara - are named on the bench given the injury issues at Anfield.

Luis Diaz is out for 6-8 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) also picked up issues.

Arthur Melo is out for 3-4 months after making just one appearance since arriving on loan from Juventus.

Curtis Jones is back training following a leg problem but is not in the squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also back in training after a hamstring issue but has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad - along with Naby Keita (muscle).

And there is no Calvin Ramsay after he missed training yesterday. The right-back previously had a back complaint.

Klopp has also selected two goalkeepers in Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian in reserve, as well as 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez .