Liverpool fans divided on Andy Robertson as only 35% think this ahead of Brighton

Liverpool team news: Fans are debating whether Arne Slot should make a change in defence.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of Liverpool fans are questioning the present and future of Andy Robertson in the team - according to our poll.

Robertson, 30, has been an integral member of the Liverpool side across the past seven years and was regarded as the best in his position in England across those glory years. As it stands, he remains the number one choice at the club but we have seen transfer reports of the club supposedly searching for a new left-back - someone younger and ready to take over his mantle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, Kostas Tsimikas may well be entering his prime having proven, across limited game time this season, that he has improved. His man of the match display against RB Leipzig was a clear indication of him stepping up. Arne Slot spoke about managing Robertson’s fitness in the early part of the season and we could see that continue with the Greek international starting this weekend against Brighton - given Robertson played the full 90 on Wednesday evening.

According to the fans themselves, they are divided on who should start. 40% believe that Tsimikas is ready to step up due to his recent form which only just edges out the 35% - of those who responded - who believe that Robertson is still the first-choice. What is interesting is that 25% believe a new signing is needed as Robertson’s best days are now behind him. For this season, it seems, the battle for the starting spot could switch between the two current left-backs but, when the time comes, there could well be a move for another full-back in the summer.

Loading....

For example, Alphonso Davies is out of contract in the summer who would be a real coup. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been mentioned while Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri is also seen as an attractive option. Benfica defender Álvaro Carreras - who Manchester United have a buy-back clause for - is also an up-and-coming figure.

The current level of both left-backs at Liverpool is very similar and Slot has had no issue rotating them across games so far. Tsimikas deserves the opportunity to start games and this is the strongest case he has had for that since joining in 2020.