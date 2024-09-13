AFP via Getty Images

The Liverpool star has been flourishing under Arne Slot this season.

Liverpool may not have had the busy summer transfer window many were expecting to kick-start the post-Jurgen Klopp era, but Arne Slot has inherited a strong squad to see him through his first months in charge.

The Reds made just one signing who has joined the ranks immediately. Federico Chiesa arrived just before Deadline Day in a £12.5 million move from Juventus, meanwhile Giorgi Mamardashvili will link up with his new teammates next year.

Despite their overall quiet approach to signings, Slot has excellent options to choose from and his first pre-season as Reds manager has allowed him to figure out his preferred starting lineup. The usual suspects have been raking in the praise — Mohamed Salah has contributed three goals and three assists in his opening three games and Luis Díaz is just behind with three goals and one assist.

Another player who has been lauded for his efforts so far this season is Ryan Gravenberch. While he was mainly used as substitute under Klopp in his debut season, Slot has made him a starter. The Netherlands international impressed during pre-season and has earned a regular spot in the team, ahead of the likes of Wataru Endō and Curtis Jones.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has doubled down on his opinion of Gravenberch, which is quite the compliment. The Dutchman had previously highlighted the Liverpool man as someone who had the potential to ‘be better’ than Jude Bellingham, which is a statement he stands by.

Liverpool have also been admirers of Bellingham and were heavily linked with him last summer before his £88.5 million move to Real Madrid. Gravenberch has played every minute of Premier League action so far and he started both recent international fixtures for the Netherlands.

“I took quite a lot of stick when I said Ryan Gravenberch has the potential to be better than Jude Bellingham a year or so ago, but I stand by it,” Van der Vaart told BetMGM. “I’ve always said the sky's the limit for him if he can use his full potential and ability, so I’m not surprised by how good he’s been this season both for Liverpool and the Netherlands.

“Arne Slot has found a spot for him in the team at Liverpool and he’s thriving. You just have to look at the pass he played against Germany on Tuesday to show this is a player who has everything required to go right to the top. He’s strong, quick and intelligent — Liverpool fans should be very excited about what’s to come.”