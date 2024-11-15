Liverpool fans want 'special' player to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold after injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool FC news: Arne Slot will have to contend without his star right-back after a hamstring issue and the fans have named his replacement.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Trent Alexander-Arnold suffering a hamstring injury before the international break, Liverpool will need to choose his replacement.

The fans have spoken after answering one of our polls across the past week asking who should start in the right-back’s absence. Of course, there are only two real options: Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez. For Alexander-Arnold, he was forced off against Aston Villa and had to pull out of the England squad. He is expected to return for the Real Madrid game on November 27, but he will likely miss out against Southampton. While Liverpool are heavily favoured to win that game, it could be a potential banana skin after the international break. The question remains, what have the fans said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24% - Joe Gomez

Certainly the experienced choice, Gomez is the club’s current longest-serving player. A natural centre-back, he played just five times in that role last season with the majority of his games coming at right or left-back.

Having only started in the EFL Cup this season, he has taken on a back-up role. Slot doesn’t like to rotate frequently and this would be a rare outing. With the Real Madrid and Manchester City games coming up in the week after the Southampton test, there is a doubt over Alexander-Arnold’s fitness.

Whoever does play on the Sunday against Southampton will likely have to start again in the Champions League a few days later if the first-choice star isn’t ready. Would Gomez be chosen for his experience? After all, that left-hand side will face Vinicius Junior to contend with and that could be the deciding factor. As mentioned, that particular conundrum only applies if Alexander-Arnold isn’t fit. For Southampton, the fans have chosen Bradley.

Loading....

76% - Conor Bradley

Described as a ‘special’ talent by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neil, Bradley has stepped up in recent months, earning the armband for his country despite only being 21 and having totalled 17 caps so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has had to bide his time this season due to Slot’s consistent starting line-ups, meaning that Alexander-Arnold has played the majority of games. However, he has often replaced him late in games to ensure the England international remains fit. Now into his second season as a first-team member, he has no doubt proven himself a worthy figure with his tireless energy.

Getting the nod against Southampton - who have been statistically the worst team in the league so far - is the perfect game for him to remind everyone of his quality. Plus, if Alexander-Arnold isn’t ready for the following Wednesday, he will have some momentum under his belt.