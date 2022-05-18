Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa could do Liverpool a huge favour in the Premier League title race.

Steven Gerrard insists that Aston Villa want to end the season with ‘two positive results’ as Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes partly rest in his hands.

The top flight was the only major trophy that eluded the Kop legend during a sterling 17-year Anfield career.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when Villa travel to Manchester City on Sunday, he could play a huge role in Liverpool claiming a 20th title in the club’s history.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just a point behind City ahead of welcoming Wolves to Merseyside.

Should Liverpool win and Pep Guardiola’s men drop points, the silverware will be hoisted aloft by Jordan Henderson at Anfield for a second time in three years.

Gerrard stressed he wants to leave ‘no stone unturned’ as Villa look to finish in the top half of the table - and that would mean doing the Reds a huge favour against City.

What’s been said

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Burnley tomorrow, the Villa manager said: “The important thing is that we focus on what we need to do.

“We want two positive results, we want to finish as strong as we can and improve our league position.

“We will be aggressive, we played them recently and played extremely well.

“It will be a challenge, we know their strengths and they have given themselves a decent chance of survival.