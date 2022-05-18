Steven Gerrard insists that Aston Villa want to end the season with ‘two positive results’ as Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes partly rest in his hands.
The top flight was the only major trophy that eluded the Kop legend during a sterling 17-year Anfield career.
But when Villa travel to Manchester City on Sunday, he could play a huge role in Liverpool claiming a 20th title in the club’s history.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are just a point behind City ahead of welcoming Wolves to Merseyside.
Should Liverpool win and Pep Guardiola’s men drop points, the silverware will be hoisted aloft by Jordan Henderson at Anfield for a second time in three years.
Gerrard stressed he wants to leave ‘no stone unturned’ as Villa look to finish in the top half of the table - and that would mean doing the Reds a huge favour against City.
What’s been said
Speaking ahead of his side’s clash against Burnley tomorrow, the Villa manager said: “The important thing is that we focus on what we need to do.
“We want two positive results, we want to finish as strong as we can and improve our league position.
“We will be aggressive, we played them recently and played extremely well.
“It will be a challenge, we know their strengths and they have given themselves a decent chance of survival.
“One thing that’s for sure is we’re working tirelessly and we’ll leave no stone unturned in terms of being relentless to improve the team and the squad to make sure we’re more competitive next year.”