Mo Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool to keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Mo Salah has insisted that Liverpool will again be aiming for an unprecedented quadruple next season after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The winger’s Anfield future has been resolved after months of negotiations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salah has signed a new three-year deal and committed his future to the Reds until the summer of 2025.

The Egypt international is a huge fans’ favourite on Merseyside and a talismanic presence.

Last campaign, he finished as the club’s 31-goal top scorer in a remarkable year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side almost created history by going close to winning four major trophies.

Liverpool claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they finished a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the Champions League final 1-0 against Real Madrid in Paris.

What’s been said

Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph with Trent Alexander-Arnold. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Now in a message to Kopites, Salah is adamant that has to be the aim again.

He told the club’s website: “My message [to the fans] is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies.

“As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together].”

‘I feel great’

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

He’s been a talismanic figure since his arrival and has been at the fulcrum of the Reds’ return to the peak of European football.

Salah’s helped Klopp’s men win every trophy possible during his time on Merseyside - as well as claim the Premier League Golden Boot on three occasions.

On his new deal, the 30-year-old said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies.