Liverpool, Anfield | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool appointed Arne Slot last year as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp and he has since adapted well to life in England. The Dutchman caught the eye at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie before his switch to Anfield. He managed to win the Premier League title at the first time of asking.

The Reds will be looking to claim top spot again next season amid expected competition from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. They have the chance to bring in some more new signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let some players leave if they wish to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool could face Jordan Henderson as he becomes free agent

Former Liverpool man Jordan Henderson has had his contract at Ajax terminated. He still had another 12 months left to run down in Amsterdam. However, he has now left the Dutch giants and will become a free agent.

He has said in a statement: "I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax for giving me the opportunity to represent this incredible institution over the past few years. To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so.

"My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I’m sure that time will come soon."

Henderson, 35, joined Ajax back in January 2024 following his spell in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ettifaq. He went on to play 57 matches during his time in Holland and scored one goal. The England international will now be weighing up his options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Liverpool man Jordan Henderson wanted back by Sunderland

According to O’Jogo, Henderson has turned down the chance to join FC Porto in favour of a ‘return’ to Sunderland. The Black Cats are back in the top flight after their play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley back in May. They have since been busy boosting their squad as they gear up for life in the top flight.

Henderson rose up through the academy of the North East outfit. He was a regular for them at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team. The Sunderland-born man went on to play 79 games during his time at the Stadium of Light, as well as having a loan spell away at Coventry City to get some experience under his belt.

Liverpool came calling in 2011 and he became a great servant to the club. He made 492 outings for the Merseyside club and found the net on 33 occasions. He managed to win the league, the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup before his exit to the Middle East.

An emotional transfer to Sunderland would certainly make headlines if it happened. He would be ideal for the Black Cats as they look to inject more quality into their squad. They will be in for a tough term and it is no secret that the gap between the Premier League and Championship is getting bigger every year.