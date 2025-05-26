Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Sunday afternoon

Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League title on Sunday afternoon following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield. The Reds started the contest on Merseyside with a moment of class as they gave the Eagles a guard of honour after being clapped onto the pitch by the FA Cup winners.

It was an afternoon of celebration for both clubs with Oliver Glasner’s side revelling in their first-ever major honour after beating Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

For the Reds, the Premier League title was wrapped up all the way back in April following a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. That was the club’s last win this season as they were held to a draw by Palace. Ismaila Sarr had the freedom of Anfield to score after nine minutes.

Liverpool had chances to level the game but could not find a way past Dean Henderson, Ryan Gravenberch was then sent off after 66 minutes. Liverpool improved with 10 men and got a deserved equaliser via Mohamed Salah in the 84 minute. It sparked a party atmosphere inside Anfield as Virgil van Dijk would go on to lift the Premier League trophy.

What time does the Liverpool FC victory parade start?

The Reds will now parade the title around the streets of Liverpool today and there are hundreds of thousands of supporters expected to descend on Merseyside. The parade starts on Allerton Maze at 2.30pm and will then follow a 10-mile route to finish in Blundell Street in the city centre.

It is expected to take between three to five hours. Some of the best viewing points will be along the start at Allerton Maze, on Queens Drive, the Childwall Fiveways roundabout and Leeds Street.

This is the first time that Liverpool will parade the Premier League title after their last triumph took place behind closed doors. Mohamed Salah said at Anfield on Sunday: “It’s incredible, incredible. Last time we didn’t have a chance to do it in front of the Kop. Today we had a chance. It’s an incredible feeling to win the Premier League for this club. I don’t think [I’ve ever heard the fans so loud]. Last time, we won it in the pandemic so it wasn’t really a great feeling. But still the Premier League. Winning the second one with the fans in Anfield, especially the Spurs game and now… you can see [what it means].”

How can I watch Liverpool FC victory parade online?

There will be many more unable to attend and for those who cannot be there in person - here’s how to watch.

Liverpool will be covering the club’s victory parade live and in full across the club’s social media and broadcast channels. The coverage of the whole event will start at 1pm and will be streamed on the club’s YouTube , on Facebook , X and TikTok . Click on the relevant link to watch on your desired platform.

LFC TV will also be hosting coverage of the parade and can be found on Sky channel 423 or Virgin media channel 544.

There will be 15 cameras along the route to give brilliant views of the parade while cameras while also be on the team bus. There will be further interviews with manager Arne Slot and the players throughout the journey.