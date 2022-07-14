Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will have a new-look squad ahead of the 2022/2023 Premier League season. Here is the Reds’ latest summer transfer window activity as of Thursday, 14 July 2022.

After a successful yet heartbreaking season last time out, with a league cup and an FA Cup triumph bookended by Premier League and Champions League last-gasp losses, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad is set to undergo its fair share of changes during the summer 2022 transfer window.

Fans will bid farewell to longtime heroes and club icons, as well as welcoming fresh new faces into the fold as the Reds prepare to attack the upcoming 2022/2023 season on all fronts.

LiverpoolWorld has compiled all the latest information about the club’s current activity in the ongoing summer transfer window, such as a full list of signings and departures, as well as the total net-spend.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as those in the Scottish leagues, opened on Friday, 10 June 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Clubs in England will have to cease their business and any transfer activity before the window closes.

It is scheduled to close on Thursday, 1 September 2022 at 11 pm.

Which players have left Liverpool FC during the transfer window?

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a fee that could reach £35m. Picture: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been quite busy when it comes to fan-favourites leaving through the Shankly Gates during the first month of the summer transfer window in 2022.

Fans bid an emotional farewell to six-year-servant Sadio Mane, who left the club for Bayern Munich in June.

The Senagalese forward enjoyed an illustrious spell at Anfield, scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions - helping the club to win their first Premier League title (2019/20), as well as a sixth Champions League triumph (2018/19).

Joining Mane through the exit door is Divock Origi, who cemented his name as a Merseyside icon with important European and domestic goals since joining from Lille in 2014.

Here is the full list of Liverpool FC departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich (GERMANY) - £35 million

Neco Williams - Nottingham Forest (ENGLAND) - £17 million

Takumi Minamino - Monaco (FRANCE) - £15.5 million

Marko Grujic - FC Porto (PORTUGAL) - £10.5 million

Divock Origi - AC Milan (ITALY) - free transfer

Sheyi Ojo - Cardiff City (WALES) - free transfer

Ben Woodburn - Preston North End (ENGLAND) - free transfer

Loris Karius - free transfer

Which players have signed for Liverpool FC during the transfer window?

Darwin Nunez during Liverpool training. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With their immediate Premier League rivals making mad moves in the summer transfer window, as Manchester City sign wonderkid goalscorer Erling Haaland and Chelsea bring in Raheem Sterling, the pressure has been on Liverpool to respond.

What better response than by Jurgen Klopp breaking the club’s record transfer fee to bring in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan has been scoring goals for fun in Portugal, scoring 45 goals in 85 appearances, including one at Anfield in the Champions League.

Club officials have also been focusing on signings for the future, finally confirming the arrival of Fulham young starlet Fabio Carvalho, as well as Aberdeen’s prospect full-back Calvin Ramsay.

Here is the full list of Liverpool FC player arrivals, including the transfer fee that the club has spent:

Darwin Nunez - Benfica (PORTUGAL) - £85 million

Fabio Carvalho - Fulham (ENGLAND) - £7.7 million

Calvin Ramsay - Aberdeen (SCOTLAND) - £4.2 million

What is Liverpool FC’s net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

As of Thursday, 14 July, Liverpool FC have accumulated £78 million in player sales.

Whilst the Reds have spent a total of £96.9 million on new recruits.