All the details needed ahead of Liverpool’s potential victory parade if they win the Champions League and/ or Premier League.

Liverpool City Council has confirmed plans are in place for a victory parade in preparation for Liverpool FC’s potentially history-making season.

The Reds moved into the Champions League final by defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate earlier this week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with Jurgen Klopp’s side chasing an unprecedented quadruple - sitting a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final and having already won the Carabao Cup - plans are afoot to celebrate if it is achieved.

Liverpool held a parade in 2019 after winning the Champions League in Madrid.

They could not repeat the occasion the following year when the Premier League was claimed, though, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Should either the Champions League or Premier League be yielded this campaign then it will be celebrated jubilantly with Kopites in the city.

When will the parade take place?

The council has set the date of Sunday 29 May. That’s the following day after the Champions League final.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris as they bid for a seventh European Cup.

It’s the only date available as the majority of the Reds’ squad will be traveling on international duty to represent their respective countries afterwards.

As the date of the proposed victory parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, throughout the morning of the anniversary Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC will pay tribute to the 39 supporters who lost their lives on that day. The council and the club are working together on those plans.

Liverpool FC Tour the city with the European Cup on June 02, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What time will the parade start?

It will begin at 16.00 BST.

Where will the route start?

The victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover.

Where will the parade journey?

• Queens Drive

• Mill Bank

• West Derby Road

• Islington

• Leeds Street

• The Strand

• Route finishes at Blundell Street

As in 2019, if the parade does go ahead, there will be key advice to supporters to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and expect the city to be extremely busy on the Sunday.

More information will be issued closer to the date if the parade does go ahead.

Who will pay for the parade?

Liverpool FC will cover all of the costs.

What’s been said

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “We all remember those iconic images from 2019 as hundreds of thousands of people lined the parade route to celebrate this incredible footballing achievement.

“Staging an event of this scale does not happen overnight – our events team is among the best in the world at what they do, and they have done all they can behind the scenes and are now at the point where they need to start communicating with residents and businesses about the plans in place.

“The team working on it will have less than 24 hours’ notice once that final whistle blows so we need as much time as possible to prepare in advance to ensure the safety of everyone involved.