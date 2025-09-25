Federico Chiesa could be given a spot in Liverpool's Champions League squad. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa has a foot in the door to Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Liverpool could take advantage of a new UEFA rule change and give Federico Chiesa a huge Champions League lifeline after omitting him from the original squad.

The Italian could be handed a path into European action following the devastating injury blow to his compatriot Giovanni Leoni. The young centre-back is likely looking at a significant spell on the sidelines amid fears he has suffered an ACL injury.

Leoni made his Reds debut against Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday as he was included in Arne Slot’s starting line-up. While he impressed in his maiden appearance, it ended in nightmarish scenes as he was stretchered off the pitch.

The club are yet to confirm the nature of Leoni’s injury but multiple reports suggest it is indeed his ACL, which will see him out for most, if not all of the season.

Federico Chiesa could be included in Champions League squad

Chiesa was the most high profile omission from Liverpool’s 22-man Champions League squad announcement earlier this month. While rising star Rio Ngumoha and summer signing Leoni were named in the ‘List A’ squad, it left no room for experienced international Chiesa.

However, with Leoni now likely looking at several months of recovery, a space has become available in the European squad.

New UEFA registration rules allow clubs to make one change to their squad roster in the event of long-term injury or illness. If an outfield is due to be absent for 60 days or more, clubs will be eligible to replace him up until match-day six of the tournament.

This will be a significant window of opportunity for Chiesa, who has already responded to his Champions League snub and confirmed his dedication to proving himself to Slot.

Federico Chiesa’s response to Champions League snub

After being left out of Slot’s final ‘List A’ squad, Chiesa admitted it was disappointing to hear the news but he remains focused on impressing the manager.

“He told me what he was thinking, why he chose to do what he did. I was sorry I am not part of the Champions League squad, as to play in it is every player’s dream,” the winger said.

“I just said to the coach: ‘OK – no problem. I will keep working hard and I will get my chances in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League.’ I am a professional player, I play for Liverpool and to do that is amazing.”

Chiesa had a slow start to life at Anfield, making just six Premier League appearances in his debut season. There were even talks of him being sold after just one year due to the limited occasions Slot had called upon him.

However, the Italian is putting his best foot forward with his opportunities this season. Chiesa already has three goalscoring contributions in five games so far, most recently his double assist in the Carabao Cup to ensure Liverpool reached the next round.

The winger also provided a crucial goal in the opening game of the Premier League season. While the Reds were tied 2-2 against Bournemouth, having thrown away a 2-0 lead, substitute Chiesa popped up with Liverpool’s third to retake the lead, having been on the pitch for just six minutes.

