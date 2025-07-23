Liverpool are not short of offers for this exit-linked player.

Liverpool have decisions to make regarding their fringe players this summer, as some are expected to move on from Anfield following limited playing time last season.

One of the names on the exit list is Federico Chiesa, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Arne Slot. The Italian forward only signed for the Reds last summer but he is already being linked with a move away.

In his debut season, the 27-year-old made just 14 appearances in all competitions, six of those came in the Premier League. Now, despite his efforts ahead of the new season, it looks as though the cogs are continuing to turn ahead of a pending exit.

Federico Chiesa left out of Asia tour

Chiesa enjoyed getting back on the scoresheet during the behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City on Sunday. The 27-year-old contributed to his side’s breezy 5-0 win over the Potters but he has been since been brutally left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

The decision to omit Chiesa has only further fuelled the rumours that he is being sold on this summer. Fabrizio Romano took to social media following the news to report further on his status at Anfield.

“Federico Chiesa, left out of Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour as he’s expected to leave this summer. Luis Diaz, not part of the squad for the friendly game today but regularly included in squad for pre-season tour,” the transfer expert wrote.

Following the update that top target Hugo Ekitike is expected to undergo a medical this week, he could link up with the rest of the Liverpool team during the tour in Asia. The Reds are moving forward with their plans for a fresh attack to defend their Premier League title next season and it’s looking increasingly likely that it will not feature Chiesa.

Club makes ‘indirect contact’ over Chiesa

While Chiesa remains linked with an exit, he isn’t short of clubs showing interest in his signature. The winger has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy, with Napoli and Roma both in the picture.

According to CaughtOffside, AC Milan are also in the race to bring the 27-year-old back to Serie A. The Italian powerhouses have initiated ‘indirect contact’ through Chiesa’s representatives but the financial side of things could pose a challenge for them.

A potential return to Juventus is also reportedly ‘quietly gaining traction’, just one year after he left the club to join Liverpool. The report also claims that interest in Spain is generating, with Atletico Madrid keeping ‘close tabs’ on the situation.

Liverpool signed Chiesa last August in an initial £10 million deal and they reportedly ‘aren’t expected to demand a premium’, which has attracted the attention of multiple clubs on the transfer market.

If rival clubs can sign him for a similar fee the Reds paid for him almost 12 months ago, it’s likely the Premier League champions won’t need to wait long to find a suitor for a transfer.

