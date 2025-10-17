Estimated Net worth: £6 billion | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Fenway Sports Group have had control of Liverpool for 15 years but who have been the best five signings that they have made.

The Fenway Sports Group swept into Anfield 15 years ago and seized control of Liverpool to start a relationship that hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Boston-based John Henry led an overhaul of a sleeping giant that had become also rans in terms of the only trophy that really mattered even if their predecessors had managed to deliver a Champions League title with Rafa Benitez at the helm.

Over 80 players have been signed during this time which makes picking a best of list an unenviable task, however, this is who Liverpool World thinks is the top five signings since the 2010 takeover.

Five best signings since FSG took control of Liverpool

Jordan Henderson

Signed in 2011 from boyhood club Sunderland, Jordan Henderson had always been highly rated, but a near £20m transfer fee raised a few eyebrows considering that there was nothing obvious that made the midfielder stand out as a potential star of the future.

What was so impressive about Henderson, is that he never gave up in the face of adversity or when under constant criticism and was rewarded with the captaincy, a Champions League winner’s medal and a Premier League title. He embodied the spirit of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Andy Robertson

After his debut season in the Premier League with Hull City, Robertson caught the eye with his aggressive running power and tenacity. Having worked his way up from the lower leagues of the Scottish Professional Football League, Robertson earned a £7m move to Liverpool in 2017, having to bide his time before he nailed down a starting berth.

Once he did he quickly became a fans’ favourite, like Henderson, he had ability, but it was his attitude, effort and determination that endeavoured him to the support. In terms of value for money, titles won and what he has brought to Liverpool, the Scotland captain has been worth every penny and more even if this might be his last season at the club.

Mohamed Salah

Where do you start? For the current generation, Mohamed Salah will be the club’s best ever player for many of them after signing from AS Roma in a deal that rose to £43m. After a poor spell already in the Premier League with Chelsea, it was another transfer that was questioned, but another that proved everyone wrong. That his name is now mentioned alongside the likes of Thierry Henry as the league’s greatest of all time tells its own story.

Defensive stalwarts who have their place in Liverpool’s history

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool finally got their man at the second time of asking and could have saved themselves a fortune if they had just gone straight to Celtic first rather than via a detour at Southampton. It was a world record £75m transfer fee for a defender at the time that was paid to the Saints in 2018 and there is a feeling that the Reds could have paid even more and still consider themselves as winners in the transaction.

Like Salah, Virgil van Dijk is on a strong shortlist of contenders in terms of the Premier League’s best centre-halves. He might not have won as many medals as some of them, but as an individual it is hard to argue that any can match him.

Alisson Becker

A successful team always has strong foundations. After Van Dijk, Alisson Becker arrived from Roma six months later in another world record deal, this time for a goalkeeper. A £67m fee might seem expensive for 2018, however, since then, Man United, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all spent more money on several different goalkeepers. Buy cheap, buy twice. Money doesn’t always equate to success, but in the case of Alisson, he has been the difference between defeat and victory on too many occasions to count.

There are three notable names who miss out on this list; Luis Suarez, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. All three bought into what it meant to be a Liverpool player and all three were a fans’ favourite in their time at the club. Suarez, with more quality behind him, could have became as loved as Salah and his numbers at Barcelona after leaving Merseyside prove that he was one of the best no.9’s of his generation. It was Firmino’s work rate and selflessness that made him so popular even if he might not have scored as many goals with Mane and Salah so often the beneficiaries.