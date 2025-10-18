Net worth: £7.57billion | Getty Images

Liverpool have enjoyed success under the FSG ownership but who have been the worst signings since they took charge 15 years ago?

It’s not always been plain sailing under the stewardship of the Fenway Sports Group since they took control of Liverpool 15 year ago and any owner during that period of time will make mistakes.

The last 10 years have been more consistent in terms of challenging both domestically and in Europe with a much improved recruitment strategy a key component of that success. Buying the right players isn’t the only priority, as seen with this summer’s sales of Jarrel Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen and Harvey Elliot’s loan to Aston Villa which will be permanent next summer, so too is knowing when to let a player go. In terms of what the Reds got on the pitch and how their career transpired, the £125m for Philippe Coutinho will forever be hard to beat.

The worst signing in Liverpool’s history?

The FSG have enjoyed a decent strike rate in terms of transfers which makes it hard to pick out five who were either a waste of money or who Liverpool shouldn’t have entertained signing. Not all the ‘bad’ signings were bad players or lacking in effort or desire, they maybe just weren’t at the right club, at the right time. These are the five who Liverpool probably regret getting over the line.

The 2014 summer transfer window sealed Brendan Rodgers’ fate after coming agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title the season before. Liverpool should have kicked on and made the sort of signings who would have taken the club to the next level, instead, they made a series of bizarre and costly decisions.

Mario Balotelli

One of these was signing Mario Balotelli, a player who was so far removed from the likes of Luis Suarez, Roberto Firmino and even Darwin Nunez in terms of work rate and attitude and even if a £16m transfer fee wasn’t a huge outlay, it transpired into £4m per goal that the controversial Italy striker returned. Speaking to Sky Sports in 2016, it appears as if the feeling was mutual.

He said: "It was the worst mistake of my life. Apart from the fans, who were fantastic with me, I must be honest, and the players, who I had a good rapport with, I didn't like the club. I had two coaches, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. As people they didn't make a good impression on me. I didn't get along with them."

Who else was a waste of money for Liverpool?

Rickie Lambert

Joining Balotelli that summer was Rickie Lambert who was enjoying a purple patch following his career as a journeyman striker and the £4m fee that took him from Southampton to Anfield raised a few eyebrows.

It was a dream move for the England international and it wasn’t his fault that he ended up where he did, but the drop in quality was noticeable, even if he gave everything he could whilst playing for Liverpool. It wasn’t that he didn’t give his all for the club or that he only scored three goals in 36 games, it was that someone thought he was the perfect player to replace Luis Suarez.

Lazar Markovic

Lazar Markovic cost Liverpool £20m and is widely considered as one of the club’s worst ever signings. Now playing in the Cypriot league, the Serbian never settled, looked miles out of his depth and left on a free transfer after 34 games in five years.

Christian Benteke

Signed in 2015 for £32.5m from Aston Villa, Christian Benteke looked like a step in the right direction after the disastrous signings of Lambert and Balotelli. The Belgium international had carried Aston Villa for over 100 games and had plenty of assists to match his goal every two games record.

For a better team with better players around him he should have been able to at least match, if not better, this ratio. Instead, Liverpool sold Benteke just a year and 10 goals later when it was clear that he didn’t have the mentality needed to play for such a big club, losing over £10m in the process.

Ben Davies

Ben Davies, no, not that one. A bizarre signing in 2021 from Preston saw Liverpool go shopping in England’s lower leagues when they had a centre-half crisis. He only cost £500,000 (with add-ons of £1.1m according to Sky Sports) and left the following summer. With no appearances for the club, promoting from within would have made more sense, although they did make £4m profit when he was sold to Rangers in 2022. Imagine Liverpool signing a mid-table Championship defender now with no plans for them ever to play in the first team.