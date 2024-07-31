Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Chelsea are set to lose teenager Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool.

The arrival of a teenage attacker at Liverpool is reportedly edging closer.

The Reds have continued their strategy of recruiting bright young talents to their academy. In recent years, Liverpool have signed the likes of Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo), Kaide Gordon (Derby County), Bobby Clark (Newcastle United), James McConnell (Sunderland), Ben Doak (Celtic) and Trey Nyoni (Leicester City) to Anfield. All have made first-team appearances and are on tour with Arne Slot’s side in the USA for pre-season.

This summer, Liverpool have made the move to recruit Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The 16-year-old is held in high regard by the Stamford Bridge outfit and made nine appearances for the under-18s last season when still aged 15. He also made his debut for the under-21s in a 4-0 EFL Trophy win over Colchester City and trained with the first team.

But Ngumoha has turned down fresh terms to join the Reds where he sees a clearer pathway into senior football.

Given his age, the transfer has had to go through a five-step investigation process by the Premier League involving things such as an interview with the player, his family and two clubs, and a document signed that there are no financial or similar inducements involved. The final stage is for the Premier League to either approve or reject the transfer.