Liverpool 'finally set to complete' transfer for highly-rated attacker
The arrival of a teenage attacker at Liverpool is reportedly edging closer.
The Reds have continued their strategy of recruiting bright young talents to their academy. In recent years, Liverpool have signed the likes of Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo), Kaide Gordon (Derby County), Bobby Clark (Newcastle United), James McConnell (Sunderland), Ben Doak (Celtic) and Trey Nyoni (Leicester City) to Anfield. All have made first-team appearances and are on tour with Arne Slot’s side in the USA for pre-season.
This summer, Liverpool have made the move to recruit Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The 16-year-old is held in high regard by the Stamford Bridge outfit and made nine appearances for the under-18s last season when still aged 15. He also made his debut for the under-21s in a 4-0 EFL Trophy win over Colchester City and trained with the first team.
But Ngumoha has turned down fresh terms to join the Reds where he sees a clearer pathway into senior football.
Given his age, the transfer has had to go through a five-step investigation process by the Premier League involving things such as an interview with the player, his family and two clubs, and a document signed that there are no financial or similar inducements involved. The final stage is for the Premier League to either approve or reject the transfer.
And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to get the green light to sign Ngumoha, who will initially link-up with the club’s under-18s. Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool are finally set to complete PL 5 step investigation process for Rio Ngumoha to join the club. 2008 born talent has already agreed to the move after he left Chelsea, as revealed weeks ago.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.