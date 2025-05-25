Getty Images

Liverpool may be able to get their hands on two major transfer targets this summer without financial concerns.

There has been a lot of speculation over what kind of transfer business Liverpool will be able to pull off this summer. In a stunning new update, it appears as though the Premier League champions are in a strong position when it comes spend the big bucks on new recruits.

The Reds are expected to oversee some significant changes this summer, including the departure of some key figures. While this new chapter dawns, Liverpool are thinking big when it comes to signing new players for the future.

With Jeremie Frimpong expected to become an Arne Slot player sooner rather than later, the Reds are now looking at bolstering their attack.

Florian Wirtz is a leading name on the Liverpool shopping list, and according to Rousing the Kop, the champions of England will be comfortably able to find the money for his transfer. But not only are the Reds in a position to sign Wirtz, they can financially go after Alexander Isak too.

Liverpool ‘capable’ of signing Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak

In an impressive report that will undoubtedly have fans rubbing their hands together, RTK claims that Liverpool are ‘financially capable’ of securing moves for both Wirtz and Isak.

Despite previous reports that the Reds had cooled their interest in the latter due to Newcastle United’s high demands, they are now in a position to offer mega money to push to get a double deal over the line.

Liverpool will have ‘little trouble’ paying the asking prices for both players this summer, as confidence is high at Anfield in the likelihood they will bank in excess of £150 million through sales.

Darwin Nunez is just one player expected to leave this summer. After forking out a club record £85 million, the Reds are eager to make back as much money as they can. With Saudi Arabia interested, that might not be as hard a task as some think.

Even with sales helping boost transfer funds, Liverpool already have ‘sufficient funds’ available and plenty of PSR room to sign at least one marquee player this summer without selling their own.

How much will Wirtz and Isak cost?

The RTK report says both players will each cost beyond the £100 million mark, which is to be expected given their importance to their respective teams.

Wirtz has banked a superb 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Recent reports have suggested the 22-year-old could cost as much as €150 million (£126m).

Isak is in a similar bracket, with Newcastle said to be looking for around the £150 million mark before they consider letting him leave the club. The Swedish striker has been instrumental to their historic season, with 27 goals across the board, including his effort against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final to secure the silverware.

While this figure reportedly put Liverpool off initially, it seems there is no longer concerns over price tags this summer, which is a huge piece of news for Reds fans. Even if they are unable to sign Wirtz and Isak, Liverpool have the funds available to sign significant figures ahead of the new season.

