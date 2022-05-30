All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the fallout continues from Saturday’s Champions League final defeat.

Liverpool suffered more heartbreak on Saturday, coming up just short in their bid to land the Champions League.

Liverpool wound up landing two of the four trophies, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but that’s still cause for celebration.

And Reds fans turned out in their droves to cheer on the team in their victory parade on Sunday.

The coming month - barring the international break - will bring much-needed rest for Liverpool, and indeed Klopp.

But the work will continue behind the scenes as far as new signings go, and here we round up all the latest rumours.

Mane latest

Liverpool could hold on to Sadio Mane to avoid losing him on the cheap.

The forward is yet to make a decision on his future, with his contract set to expire in 2023.

Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are hoping to land a cut-price deal this summer.

But according to The Athletic, the Reds won’t be pushed around and want as much as £42.5million this summer, or they will keep Mane around despite potentially losing him for free next year.

Mane replacement

If Mane does depart Anfield, Liverpool will not go as they are, despite the winter signing of Luis Diaz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are ‘certain’ to sign a new forward if Mane does end up moving on to pastures new this summer.

“Soon Sadio Mane through his agents will confirm his decision to leave Liverpool,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“The choice was made for days, but the Senegalese wanted to be respectful and waited for the Champions League final for communications. Inside the club Mane’s decision is already known.”

Origi delay

We have been hearing for weeks that Divock Origi is on his way to AC Milan.

The forward is out of contract next month and is expected to make the free transfer to the Serie A champions any time now.

But up to this point, we still haven’t had any confirmation of the deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via SportWitness, that’s because Origi wanted to wait to confirm the move.