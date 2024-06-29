Giorgi Mamardashvili. (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Giorgi Mamardashvili is a reported target for Liverpool and Newcastle.

Liverpool have expressed an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, reports suggest.

Marca journalist Diego Pico (via Sport Witness) has claimed that the Reds may be battling to sign the 23-year-old, who has been starring at Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mamardashvili’s performances at the Euros have been excellent as he’s helped Georgia reach the last 16 in their maiden major competition. His display in a 2-0 win over Portugal gained high praise.

Mamardashvili has spent the past three years at Valencia where he’d made 100 appearances. However, his performances in Germany have seen him attract interest.

It has been suggested that Newcastle United have already had a bid of €25 million rejected by Valencia. The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Mamardshvili has been linked with a switch to St James’ Park previously.

However, it is claimed Liverpool are the ‘first team in line’ for Mamardashvili should Alisson Becker leave, having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.