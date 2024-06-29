Liverpool 'first in line' to sign Euro 2024 star after Newcastle United have €25m bid rejected
Liverpool have expressed an interest in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, reports suggest.
Marca journalist Diego Pico (via Sport Witness) has claimed that the Reds may be battling to sign the 23-year-old, who has been starring at Euro 2024.
Mamardashvili’s performances at the Euros have been excellent as he’s helped Georgia reach the last 16 in their maiden major competition. His display in a 2-0 win over Portugal gained high praise.
Mamardashvili has spent the past three years at Valencia where he’d made 100 appearances. However, his performances in Germany have seen him attract interest.
It has been suggested that Newcastle United have already had a bid of €25 million rejected by Valencia. The Magpies are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Mamardshvili has been linked with a switch to St James’ Park previously.
However, it is claimed Liverpool are the ‘first team in line’ for Mamardashvili should Alisson Becker leave, having attracted interest from Saudi Arabia.
The Reds could also be in the market for a No.2 goalkeeper should Caoimhin Kelleher depart. The Republic of Ireland international has expressed his desire for regular minutes.
