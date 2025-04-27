Liverpool are on the verge of winning their second Premier League title (Getty Images/ Canva) | Getty Images/ Canva

The moments which looked to have decided Liverpool’s fate as champions of England

Liverpool's date with destiny arrives on Sunday afternoon as they play host to Tottenham Hotspur knowing that anything other than a defeat will see them be crowned champions with four games to spare regardless of results elsewhere.

It’s a scenario even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans couldn’t have imagined at the start of the season after a record-breaking four years of Manchester City dominance and Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the Anfield dugout after eight unforgettable years in charge.

Many people saw this as a settling in season for Arne Slot, who was expected to need time to adapt to the demands of English football after three fine years at Feyenoord and practically no experience of playing or managing outside of the Netherlands.

However, it instead looks to be one of the great debut campaigns from a manager in the modern era and with almost a month to spare it seems inevitable that Liverpool’s name will be back on the Premier League trophy for just the second time since the competition’s rebrand in 1992.

It’s been a great journey back to the summit for the Reds and with that in mind, we take a look at the five defining moments which led to Liverpool taking a seemingly insurmountable lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool - 27 October 2024

Liverpool have won a lot of games this season so it may feel strange to start with a draw, but the 2-2 draw at the Emirates was the first example of Arne Slot’s team showing the grit and determination to respond to a setback.

The Reds went behind after an early goal by Bukayo Saka but turned proceedings around through club captain Virgil van Dijk in the 18th minute. Arsenal reclaimed the advantage before the break through Mikel Merino and looked set to take all three points before the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah levelled proceedings in the 81st minute.

At the time, City remained top but Liverpool had shown signs that they were going to be a huge threat for the title.

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City - 1 December 2024

To win the league it’s often said that you need to find a way to defeat the champions and that’s exactly what Liverpool did at Anfield when they earned a dominant 2-0 win over City to go nine points clear of the title.

"If you would've said at the start of the season Liverpool would be where they are now you wouldn't believe them, you'd think they need locking up," said Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the time.

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool: 18 January 2025

Liverpool for the first time under Arne Slot had started to show signs of cracking under the pressure after late drama in a 2-2 draw with Man Utd, a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest - and a 1-0 away defeat to Spurs in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Arsenal had just started to build momentum as well and with Liverpool deadlocked at Brentford before Darwin Nunez popped up from the bench to score two goals in added time. Instead, the Gunners were made to rue a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa just hours later in a huge weekend in the title race.

Liverpool 2-1 Wolves: 16 February 2025

It’s often said that the true hallmark of champions is the ability to win ugly and that’s exactly what Liverpool did at Anfield in a challenging game with strugglers Wolves.

The game came after a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the Merseyside Derby and came at a time when fatigue had just looked to kick in. Liverpool showed no signs in the early stage of such feeling by scoring through Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the first half but were forced to dig in deep when Matheus Cunha set up a nervy finish with a fine goal from outside the box. The win came amid a run of games away at Everton, Villa and Man City and proved decisive.

Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool: 23 February 2025

Winning at the Etihad is not for the faint hearted even when it’s one of City and Pep Guardiola’s worst seasons in recent memory.

The Reds went to a resurgent City having drawn two of their last three matches and produced another dominant performance to win 2-0 in Manchester with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai scoring. It marked the team’s first double over City since the 2015/16 season when Manuel Pellegreini was still in the dugout - and saw Liverpool go nine clear of Arsenal.