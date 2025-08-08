How Liverpool’s current summer spending has contributed to their five-year transfer net spend.

Liverpool have not held back this transfer window and have made it a top priority to bring in talent new signings who will help defend the Premier League title this season.

Arne Slot guided the Reds to glory in his maiden season, utilising the squad inherited from Jurgen Klopp. Now, the boss has had time to put his own stamp on the team, and that has featured a new club record signing.

Florian Wirtz remains the marquee recruit of the window, with Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong also arriving as key additions to the team. There is still time left before the deadline, though, and the Reds remain in pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Signing Isak would catapult Liverpool even further up the spending chart and could well take them into the £400 million bracket, depending on the fee agreed with Newcastle United.

While it’s not typical of Liverpool to spend such a significant amount of money in one window, this summer is proving to be a statement from the Premier League champions. With that being said, we’ve taken a look at the Reds’ net spend over the last five years and how it compares to the rest of the teams due to compete in England’s top flight this season.

What is Liverpool’s five-year net spend?

According to data provided by Transfermarkt, Liverpool’s combined transfer balance since the 2021/22 season sits at -€394.73 million (-£293.5m). The Reds made a profit last season after a quiet run on the transfer market and despite opting to dig deep into their pockets this time round, football finance expert Kieran Maguire had assured fans Liverpool are in a strong position when it comes to profit and sustainability guidelines.

“Liverpool are a super smart football club. They're in an incredibly strong PSR position. Out of the traditional big six clubs, they've spent the least in this three-year cycle - only £325m - and that includes their signing of Florian Wirtz,” he said earlier this window.

Here’s how Liverpool’s five-year net spend compares to the rest of the Premier League, taking into account the money spent and received from signings and sales.

Chelsea: -€795.31 million / -£591.5 million

Man United: -€759.76 million / -£565.05 million

Arsenal: -€705.81 million / -£524.92 million

Tottenham: -€593.98 million / -£441.73 million

Newcastle: -€418.59 million / -£311.3 million

Man City: -€403.93 million / -£300.38 million

Liverpool: -€394.73 million / -£293.55 million

West Ham: -€313.46 million / -£233.11 million

Nottingham Forest: -€222.21 million / -£165.26 million

Crystal Palace: -€186.91 million / -£139 million

Bournemouth: -€186.59 million / -£138.77 million

Brentford: -€128.15 million / -£95.31 million

Aston Villa: -€127.17 million / -£94.58 million

Burnley: -€118.32 million / -£88 million

Fulham: -€109.72 million / -£81.6 million

Sunderland: -€100.59 million / -£74.8 million

Leeds United: -€59.93 million / -£44.57 million

Wolves: -€23.44 million / -£12.97 million

Brighton: -€21.69 million / -£16.13 million

Everton: +€20.03 million / +£14.89 million

What Liverpool’s net spend means for the club

The fact Liverpool have been identified as a ‘super smart football club’ when it comes to spending says pretty much what you need to know about their approach to the transfer window.

While the Reds may not have always gotten signings bang on the nose, recent years have proven to be extremely fruitful. Very few high profile signings over the last decade can be grumbled too much about. Liverpool have been clever with their spending and haven’t made a habit of spending obscene money on targets they aren’t completely sure of.

Even the signing of Darwin Nunez cannot be branded as a complete waste. While the Uruguayan had some frustrating moments and wasteful performances, he also had plenty of crucial contributions.

Liverpool have also done well to get money back for players who haven’t quite cut the mustard at Anfield, and their usual careful selection means limited big cash signings going on to flop and lose significant value when it comes to resale.

A few rival clubs have raised eyebrows this summer for signing players they perhaps do not necessarily need. Manchester United in particular have become the topic of conversation as they are closing in on a deal for Benjamin Sesko, who will join Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as the team’s new attackers. If the deal goes through, United will have spent almost £200 million purely on new attackers while 18-year-old full-back Diego Leon is their only other recruit so far. This is despite reports earlier in the year claiming the club had put up every single player for sale in order to improve all areas of the squad.

Liverpool have spent a lot of cash this window but they’ve signed only what they need. And with the means to do it comfortably within PSR guidelines, it only further highlights how their transfer tactics stack up against others.